PADUCAH — Signet Federal Credit Union held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for its new headquarters.
The facility will be across from West Kentucky Community and Technical College on Pecan Drive and Colonial Court.
The credit union says the headquarters will be housed in a two-story, 15,000-square-foot building. Describing it as "a full-service operations center," Signet says the headquarters will include drive-thru and lobby services, an ATM, and other banking services.
Signet says it will consolidate existing employees into separate offices into the new headquarters, and the building — once complete — will allow the credit union to further expand its staff.
"We are excited to begin construction of our new full-service operations center," Signet President Carlene Scillian said in a recent news release. "We currently serve 19,000 people and have grown to $287 million in assets. We have a very strong commitment to supporting our communities and look forward to expanding that support in the future."
A&K Construction is one of the local contractors that will work on the building project, Signet says.