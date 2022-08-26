PADUCAH — Twenty-six different drugs have been found in samples taken from local wastewater.
It's a high-impact project funded by the National Institute of Justice.
Murray State University, in collaboration with the University of Kentucky, is testing wastewater along the interstate to track driving under the influence of drugs.
They're taking samples from two rest areas, one in Paducah and one in Christian County.
They are also testing the water at a commercial truck facility along Interstate 75.
The research team is hoping to help minimize drug-related car crashes by giving law enforcement the data they need to track it.
The Kentucky State Police reports drug-involved traffic collisions increased from 1,488 in 2018 to 1,873 in 2020.
Like drunk driving, it’s an issue that affects anyone on the road.
The research project is where chemistry and crime meet.
“In the beginning I was just as shocked as anyone would be. Like, we're dealing with pee and poo,” says Murray State student Abhya Rani.
The goal is to keep law enforcement informed about drugs traveling through our area.
“We are able to help law enforcement to actually see. It changes, the trend of drug usage,” Rani says.
Stimulants, such as methamphetamine and cocaine, were detected in every sample and more common among the general public.
The commercial truck stop produced three times the amount of opioids than rest areas.
Murray State chemistry professor Dr. Bikram Subedi says drugs that are new to the area were also detected.
“Xylazine has been in the illicit drug scene, and it's also reported that Xylazine impacts overdose deaths,” Subedi says.
It's an animal tranquilizer not suitable for human consumption, and was found in one-third of the samples.
This could have dangerous implications for people on the road.
“It will potentially impact the driving skills and result in vehicular crashes,” Subedi says.
With this data, law enforcement can better prepare to deal with these crashes.
It's a peculiar way to gather the data, but Subedi says it has its advantages.
“A unique approach, a very timely approach that really can track the drug use and the amount of drugs being used," Subedi says.
This is the first study to test wastewater in rest areas along the interstate.
The research is scheduled to continue so they can get a clearer picture of trends and patterns.
The research team suggests the need for increased drug surveillance along the interstate.
It also raises the potential need for harm reduction services like overdose education and counseling in our area.