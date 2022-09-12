MAYFIELD, KY- Major changes are on the way for Court Square in Mayfield. This as the December 10 tornado's mark can still be seen nine months later. Demolition on two county buildings started Monday afternoon, with the city of Mayfield approving a plan to knock down one of their fire stations.
The American Legion building and Graves County Courthouse are set to be demolished. Both buildings serve as reminders of what an EF-4 tornado did to the community. Just across the street from the courthouse, Mayfield Fire Station 1 also bears its own marks from the storm.
"That building kept me alive on December 10th," Mayfield Fire Chief Jeremy Creason said.
That's not the only reason station one is a significant building for Creason. Station 1 is also set to be demolished, following a vote from the Mayfield City Council Monday evening.
"I will definitely miss the station where I worked my first shift, but I'm looking forward to getting a new one," Creason said.
Despite being significantly damaged, station one still played a crucial role the night of December 10. People flocked to the building during the night of the storm to get off the streets and get to safety.
"We had a generator on campus, so people were coming to the only light that they saw in the city," Creason said. "We had hundreds of people come into the building hurt and scared."
As those city and county owned buildings get ready to come down, Mayfield City Attorney Bo Neely emphasized that debris cleanup is still a community-wide effort.
"What the local government can do is partner with the community at large, partner with 501(c)(3)s, and the private sector, if we can all get on the same page we can get this done," Neely said.
Mayfield Fire Station 1, the Graves County Courthouse, and the American Legion building will all be torn down by Youngblood Excavating and Contracting. Those demolitions will be done over the course of the next month.