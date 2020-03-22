SIH

CARBONDALE, IL -- Southern Illinois Healthcare says they are enforcing a no-visitor policy for hospitalized patients due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

SIH says this decision is effective immediately and was made in the best interest of the patients. 

SIH says there are a few exceptions to this policy:

  • Birthing Center patients may have one dedicated support person.
  • Pediatric/Special Care Nursery patients may have one parent/guardian at a time.
  • Patients with behavioral health, developmental delays or altered mental status for whom a family member or caregiver is integral to their care or safety may have one dedicated support person.
  • Patients in the Emergency Department may have one dedicated support person.
  • Patients at end-of-life may have one dedicated support person.
  • Other considerations made on a case-by-case basis when essential to ensure the emotional well-being and care of the patient. The house supervisor would clear this.

SIH says all visitors will have their temperature checked and a COVID-19 screening upon entry. 

