CARBONDALE, IL -- Southern Illinois Healthcare says they are enforcing a no-visitor policy for hospitalized patients due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19.
SIH says this decision is effective immediately and was made in the best interest of the patients.
SIH says there are a few exceptions to this policy:
- Birthing Center patients may have one dedicated support person.
- Pediatric/Special Care Nursery patients may have one parent/guardian at a time.
- Patients with behavioral health, developmental delays or altered mental status for whom a family member or caregiver is integral to their care or safety may have one dedicated support person.
- Patients in the Emergency Department may have one dedicated support person.
- Patients at end-of-life may have one dedicated support person.
- Other considerations made on a case-by-case basis when essential to ensure the emotional well-being and care of the patient. The house supervisor would clear this.
SIH says all visitors will have their temperature checked and a COVID-19 screening upon entry.