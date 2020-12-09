WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — SIH Cancer Institute says it has joined the Siteman Cancer Network to improve the health of Southern Illinois communities through cancer prevention, research, and access to specialized care for patients who need it, at Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis.
SIH says the network, led by Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, provides cancer prevention and control strategies as well as genomic and genetic testing.
The cancer institute says patients at Siteman in St. Louis will also have streamlined access to highly specialized treatments and technologies, like bone marrow transplantation, proton therapy, and clinical trials.
SIH Cancer Institute says it's the fourth affiliate to join the Siteman network and the second to join in Illinois.
“SIH Cancer Institute is proud to collaborate with Siteman, a nationally recognized comprehensive cancer center,” said SIH President and CEO Rex Budde. “This affiliation will bring additional resources, including prevention efforts, to Southern Illinois residents.”
SIH says membership in the Siteman network also strengthens and further expands SIH's connection as a member of the BJC Collaborative, an affiliation of health care systems throughout Illinois and Missouri aimed at improving clinical care and performance as well as reducing overall health care costs.
SIH says, as a network member, the cancer institute will work with Siteman Cancer Center to figure out cancer's impact on Southern Illinois and develop a plan to east the overall burden and measure the results.
The cancer institute says key components of the network affiliation include:
- Development of targeted interventions to reduce cancer risk, and evaluation tools to measure success.
- Implementation of such cancer prevention strategies as the use of interactive tools, e-books, videos, individual coaching and online cancer risk assessment tools.
- Use of genomic and genetic testing to help identify more personalized, targeted treatments based on the characteristics of a patient’s disease.
- Sharing of best practices to improve patient care. Examples include how nurses and radiation therapists are trained to care for oncology patients and implementing industry-approved guidelines for survivorship, screening and genetic counseling programs.
The institute says these efforts to ease the cancer burden are also expected to raise the number of people who are screened for cancer, which, they say, should result in earlier detection and improved health outcomes.
“Siteman Cancer Center and the SIH Cancer Institute – through the Siteman Cancer Network – are committed to preventing cancer in our communities,” said Timothy J. Eberlein, MD, director of Siteman Cancer Center and the Spencer T. and Ann W. Olin Distinguished Professor and senior associate dean for cancer programs at the School of Medicine. “Together, we are working to build a healthier region.”
The institute says SIH oncologists, including private-practice physicians and those affiliated with SIH Medical Group, will continue to give cancer care at the facility.
“Our physicians provide top-level cancer care,” Budde said. “By becoming a member of the Siteman Cancer Network, we are expanding our ability to reduce the burden of cancer in Southern Illinois.”