HERRIN, IL — SIH Logan Primary Care in Herrin, Illinois, was closed for one day for deep cleaning after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Tuesday, Oct. 6, the primary care clinic says it closed and canceled all appointments, including lab, imaging, and the walk-in clinic at the Herrin location only.
SIH says patients in need of medical care today are encouraged to visit the SIH walk-in clinic on the campus of John A. Logan College in Carterville or at SIH Urgent Care in Marion.
SIH says it's collaborating with Franklin-Williamson Bi-County and SIH infectious disease personnel to begin contact tracing. The primary care clinic says all staff wore appropriate personal protective equipment during all patient encounters and SIH believes the risk to patients treated at the clinic is small at this time.
“We will continue to vigorously monitor this ongoing situation and share more information as to clinic re-opening as soon as possible,” said SIH Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of SIH Medical Group Darrell Bryant.
SIH says its COVID-19 Hotline is 844-988-7800 and is available from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., every day. Drive through testing is also available at SIH Urgent Care in Marion near the campus of SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale at Route 13 and Poplar Street. Anyone who wants to get a test should call the SIH COVID-19 Hotline to make an appointment.