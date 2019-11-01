CARBONDALE,IL — Southern Illinois Healthcare said in recent years nearly 800 patients initially treated at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale were transferred to trauma centers in St. Louis and Evansville, Indiana. But on Monday, the hospital will officially be a Level II trauma center, making it the only trauma center in Illinois south of Springfield.
On Friday, hospital staff ran a drill to prepare.
"Southern Illinois is the largest trauma dessert in the state. We are about to fix that problem," said Dr. Eduardo Smith-Singares, medical director of the trauma program.
As soon as doctors get a call that there's been a trauma injury, the clock starts.
Friday's drill made sure they used their time wisely.
"These patients that have trauma injuries use to have to fly or travel an hour or two hours away to get care. Really, the time to get care is within that first hour," Memorial Hospital Vice President and Administrator Al Taylor said.
SIH becoming a Level II trauma center means patients can spend more time getting the help that they need and less time being transported.
"It's going to really save some lives. The more you keep somebody treated for that hour of care, the more likely they will survive," said Taylor.
Trauma injuries can include a variety of cases, such as falls, car crashes, blunt trauma, and gunshot wounds.
SIH has already started treating those injuries, and Smith-Singares told Local 6 they're seeing great success.
"We've seen the number of transfers has decreased. The number of victims we're caring for are growing by the month, and sometimes by week," Smith-Singares said.
Jackson County Ambulance Service Director Kenton Schafer said the trauma center will ease the stress on families.
"Not only do you have the trauma and the anxiety from that, but they're a hundred miles away from you. This will greatly improve the family dynamic," said Schafer.
The hosptial will examine the results of the drill in the next few days. The other hospital in our viewing area with a trauma center is in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.