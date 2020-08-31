HARRISBURG, IL -- SIH Primary Care Harrisburg will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 1 following a brief closure associated with COVID-19 infections among some staff.
After a professional, comprehensive cleaning and proactive testing of all employees and providers, the clinic will resume normal operations with continued vigilance involving the wear of personal protective equipment (PPE) and appropriate cleaning and infection-prevention protocols.
The re-opening includes SIH Outpatient Rehabilitation and outpatient laboratory services located within the building.