HARRISBURG, IL - A Southern Illinois clinic plans to reopen Sep. 1.
It temporarily closed after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.
It happened at SIH Primary Care in Harrisburg. The positive cases are from community spread and not work related transmission.
Cleaning crews spent the day deep cleaning this facility after several employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
They don't believe any of their patients were at risk because of their safety procedures. Doctor Matthew Winkleman with SIH Primary Care, said this is a reminder to take the virus seriously.
"I think we are going to be extra vigilant about where people are interacting not only at work but when they are away from work. Being extra cautious about our masks," said Winkleman.
Over the weekend all fifty of their employees were tested for the coronavirus. Patients had to convert their Monday in-person appointments to virtual appointments while the building was temporarily closed. Winkleman said the staff has been good at monitoring their health.
"We are taking temperatures at the door. We are asking staff to report if they have symptoms. We are emphasizing to staff to report if they have minor illnesses " said Winkleman.
Community members should be cautious.
"The virus is here in our community. It's easy to contract the virus in our communities," said Winkleman.
Winkleman said the staff will continue to take every safety precaution possible to keep both staff and patients safe.
"Everyone is wearing masks and face shields when we are interacting with patients. We are doing frequent hand sanitizing and hygiene, frequently cleaning high touched surfaces throughout the office. We are confident that we can continue to do that and continue to maintain the safety of both our patients and our staff," said Winkleman.
SIH is collaborating with Egyptian Health Department and SIH Infectious Disease Personnel to begin contact tracing.