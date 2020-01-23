CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois Healthcare System is hosting a nursing job fair Feb. 19.
The fair is for current and prospective nurses. It's an opportunity to meet hiring managers and nurse leaders.
SIH says candidates will be able to submit online applications, learn about opportunities in various nursing units and take part in on-site interviews with select departments.
SIH also offers scholarships and a student loan forgiveness program up to $21,000 for eligible candidates.
Advance registration for the job fair is not required.
The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at University Mall in Carbondale.
For more information, contact Cordy Love, a recruiter in human resources, at 618-457-5200 or cordy.love@sih.net.