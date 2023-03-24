SIKESTON, MO — Over $3 million in grant funds were awarded to four projects in Sikeston as part of the Community Revitalization Grant Program.
According to a release from the City of Sikeston, $770,634 was awarded to the city to expand Legion Park — converting the city parking lot to the west into a green space.
The expansion will include an open-air market and a seasonal, portable ice-skating rink, an expansion of the rail trail to Sunset Drive, and more.
Parks and Recreation Director Dustin Care said in a statement included in the release, “I’m really excited about the ice-skating rink. I feel like we’ve been talking about that for years."
Care says he hopes the rink will help draw more people in from surrounding communities.
The Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation received $1,089,295 to transform an empty building downtown into a regional community and cultural center.
The release explains that the center will be known as the "Malone Park Academy of the Arts," and will offer numerous activities, including: music education, production and recording; photography and visual arts instruction, workshops and exhibits; dance, drama, and performing arts classes and productions; academic tutoring; stability and strengthening classes such as Yoga and Pilates; community service learning opportunities and youth-focused after school, weekend and summer activities.
Organizers plan to invite local and nationally known speakers, artists, and musicians to perform at the center and host demonstrations and workshops.
Grace Community Center was awarded $1,107,427, the release explains, to be used for a youth center at the corner of Compress and Petty Streets.
The center will be a place where kids and teens can gather for activities, food programs, and educational opportunities.
Kenny King, Co-Pastor of Grace Bible Fellowship, expressed gratitude in a statement included in the release. King said, “We thank God that we were chosen by the state to receive this grant. We are excited to be able to provide a community center on the west end.”
SEMO Food Bank also received a $350,000 grant to be used for new vehicles.
According to the release, nearly $100 million was awarded to 70 different projects across state as part of the revitalization program.
To learn more about the program, click here.