SIKESTON, MO — The Sikeston Department of Public Safety says two employees were critically injured in an explosion at Potashnick Transportation Inc. on Wednesday morning.
According to a release posted on their Facebook page, the men suffered severe burns and trauma when an empty 55-gallon caught fire and exploded as the men were cutting it with a torch, hitting one of them in the head.
One of the men reportedly has an open fracture on his head and burns on his body.
The second man was reportedly burned on his lower extremities.
The department says both of them were treated at the scene and transported to St. Francis Medical Center.
In a follow-up Facebook post from PTI, the company says they were "rocked" by the accident.
According to the PTI's update, one of the men was transported to the burn unit at Mercy hospital in St. Louis.
The shop area reportedly sustained moderate damage, which fire Sikeston DPS says personnel quickly extinguished.
The Sikeston Department of Public Safety says they were assisted on scene by New Madrid County EMS, South Scott County EMS, and Sikeston DPS officers.