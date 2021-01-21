SIKESTON, MO — The Sikeston Department of Public Safety says officers are investigating a shooting that left a 40-year-old man dead.
Sikeston DPS says officers responded to the 800 block of Lake Street around 6:30 p.m. to a report of a man with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to the chest. Officers say the man was taken to Missouri Delta Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Officers say a male suspect was still at the scene, and was taken into custody, when officers arrived.
Officers say it looks like there was an altercation between the victim and a female before the victim was shot. Charges are pending.
Sikeston DPS says the incident is still under investigation.