SIKESTON, MO- The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigation a double homicide that happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
According to a Facebook post by the department, police responded to a shots fired call in the 800 block of Southwest Street. After arriving on scene officers found a married couple with gunshot wounds.
Paramedics attempted to treat the 33-year-old man, but he died on scene. The female victim was taken to the hospital where she later died.
Sikeston DPS is asking for the public's help in this case. If you have any knowledge about the incident, call their tip line at (573) 475-3774.