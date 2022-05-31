SIKESTON, MO — The Sikeston, Missouri, Department of Public Safety says an officer who'd only worked for the department for a few months has resigned amid allegations that "could be criminal if proven."
In a Facebook post shared Tuesday afternoon, Sikeston DPS Chief James McMillen says the department recently shared a post profiling the new officer. Then, over the weekend, McMillen was told the officer "had engaged in conduct unbecoming of an officer." The officer was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
McMillen says the department received more allegations against the officer on Tuesday. "These allegations have not yet been investigated, but could be criminal if proven," McMillen writes. The chief says the officer resigned Tuesday afternoon.
"Sikeston DPS is continuing the internal investigation and will assist the appropriate investigating authority. I also want to encourage anyone else with information to come forward," McMillen writes.
He says the department has strict hiring procedures that include thorough background checks and a psychological exam.
"Even still, we sometimes miss those that should be excluded. Because none of these previous allegations were ever reported, so there is no record of the incident to be found during a background check. Rest assured, once this information is known to me, I take the steps to ensure that it is handled appropriately," McMillen writes.
The police chief says he released the information to the public to provide transparency. "These types of incidents are never easy, but we do the right thing and move forward. This was very public in the manner in which it was reported to us, and I felt obligated to release this statement," he writes.
The name of the officer was not included in the release, and the original post about the officer has been deleted.