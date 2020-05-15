SIKESTON, MO -- The Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) has arrested a suspect in homicide investigation.
Police have charged 40-year-old Joseph B. Cannon of Poplar Bluff with second degree murder 2nd Degree and armed criminal action in the stabbing death of 28-year-old Nina Pop.
DPS says Pop died in her apartment on New Madrid St. from a knife attack the night of May 3.
Police say they had enough evidence to arrest and charge Cannon around 11:15 a.m. Friday in Dexter.
He remains in custody with no bond allowed.
Several agencies were involved in the investigation, including the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Scott County Sheriff’s Deptartment, the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Deptartment, the Dexter Police Department, the Poplar Bluff Police Department, St. Louis County, the MSHP Crime Lab, FBI of Cape Girardeau, the Secret Service of St. Louis and the Kansas City Anti-Violence Project.