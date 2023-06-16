SIKESTON, MO — This weekend, the city of Sikeston, Missouri, is hosting an event that just might blow you away.
The city’s first-ever Hot Air Balloon Festival is happening all weekend at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Grounds.
There will be tethered balloon rides Friday and Saturday nights, with rides soaring to 35 to 50 feet in the air. Rides cost $15 per person, and there is no age or weight requirement. Groups usually consist of four to six people, though groups may not exceed 1,000 pounds per ride.
Director of the Area Economic Development Marcie Lawson said the event is something everyone is excited about.
"They're going to blow up. There will be a couple available for tethered balloon rides, and then a balloon glow tonight and tomorrow night," Lawson told Local 6 on Friday.
There are expected to be more than 100 different vendors, from food to arts and crafts merchants.
One of those is the Cheesecake Ninja. Owners Amy and Greg Franklin heard about the event and wanted to be part of it.
"When the opportunity to bring the food truck came up, we figured we could win or couldn't lose by bringing the food truck and seeing the balloons," the couple said.
Amy said they’re expecting a big crowd to come and try the best seller, the chocolate chip cheesecake sandwich.
Here's the event's schedule: