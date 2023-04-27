SIKESTON, MO — The city of Sikeston will soon introduce its newest, four-legged "secret weapon" — a special investigator they say has a "nose up on arsonists."
Sammy is an arson detection dog. In a news release, the city says arson dogs can detect accelerants used to set fires.
They work alongside their handlers to sniff-out evidence at fire scenes, assist in cold cases, and uncover potential evidence in homicides.
Sammy recently graduated from a four-week canine training school with her handler, Sikeston Department of Public Safety Sergeant James Whitley.
The two will be introduced at the Sikeston City Council Meeting at 5 p.m. on May 1, where they will reportedly complete a demonstration of their skills.
According to the city, the arson detection program is funded by State Farm and made available to over 450 dogs in 46 states, three Canadian provinces, and the District of Columbia. Each dog team is reportedly trained by Maine Specialty Dogs and certified by the Maine State Police.
In a statement included in the release, State Farm's National Arson Dog Program Coordinator Heather Paul explained how arson dogs can be a helpful addition to first responder teams.
"We feel law enforcement officials should have every tool possible to combat this costly — and sometimes deadly — crime," she stated. “These K-9s enable investigators to do their job more efficiently and effectively. The scope of arson goes beyond impacting insurance companies – it affects the personal and financial well-being of us all. Training dogs to detect accelerants at fire scenes saves time and money in arson investigations," she continued.
According to the release, Sammy is a two and a half year old yellow Labrador Retriever, originally raised by Southeastern Guide Dogs to be a guide dog for the blind. Her strong work drive didn't make her a good guide dog, the release explains, so instead — she'll be serving community members in Sikeston and surrounding counties.