CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A southeast Missouri man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison on gun possession and marijuana distribution charges.
U.S. District Judge John A. Ross sentenced 30-year-old Cameron Melton Malone on Monday to a total of 125 months in federal prison.
That sentence was handed down after Malone pleaded guilty last December to charges of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
The Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri says Malone admitted to fleeing a police traffic stop in Sikeston, Missouri, on June 12, 2022, leading officers on a high-speed chase.
During the pursuit, prosecutors say Malone drove through a parking lot where people had gathered for a party, and people had to scatter to avoid being hit.
Malone stopped the car, got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene, prosecutors say. Officers later found him hiding in some bushes, and prosecutors claim he struggled with the officers apprehending him as they put him in a patrol vehicle. When they searched Malone's vehicle, investigators found marijuana packaged for sale and a loaded Diamondback AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. Prosecutors say the weapon was loaded and ready to fire, with 35 rounds in the magazine and a round in the chamber.
Prosecutors say Malone has previous felony convictions — including a 2012 conviction for carrying a concealed weapon and a 2019 assault conviction — which means he cannot legally possess firearms.
After his 125-month prison sentence, Malone will be placed on supervised release for three years, prosecutors say.