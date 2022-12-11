CARBONDALE, IL — After a nearly two-year-long search that led to his arrest in 2021, a suspect in the 2019 murder of Keon L. Cooper was found guilty of first-degree murder on Friday.
Olando T. Sheron, 27, of Sikeston, Missouri, was convicted following a jury trial led by Jackson County State's Attorney Joseph Cervantez.
Cooper, 27, of Carbondale was pronounced dead at the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds on Nov. 3, 2019. In a matter of hours, investigators identified the shooters as Sheron and Tyren Johnson, 21, of Sikeston.
Johnson was arrested on Nov. 7, 2019 and awaits trial in the Jackson County Jail on a $2 million bond. Sheron, however, fled and led law enforcement on a nearly two-year long search.
The U.S. Marshals Service and the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force in Los Angeles, comprised of officers from the California Department of Corrections, the Gardena Police Department, the Torrance Police Department and the Long Beach Police Department, assisted in the investigation to locate Sheron.
After a car chase that led law enforcement across multiple jurisdictions, Sheron was arrested in Gardena, California on Oct. 26, 2021. He was taken to the Los Angeles County Jail and then extradited to Illinois.
Sheron faces a sentencing range between 45 years to natural life in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Cervantez said a case of this magnitude can only be accomplished with an “all hands-on deck” approach.
“Assistant State’s Attorney Andrew Suthard, our victim advocates,and our dedicated office staff all played an important role in seeking justice," Cervantez said. "I have witnessed firsthand that our local law enforcement is dedicated and tireless when it comes to combatting violent crime. In Jackson County, criminals will be held accountable."
This is the second jury trial Cervantez has led for first-degree murder since September and the fourth murder case resolved this year.