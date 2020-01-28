SIKESTON, MO -- Sikeston, Missouri police are looking for two men in connection to the sexual assault of a woman.
On Thursday, Sikeston police officers were called to the Quick Chek at 1801 East Malone Avenue on report of a suspicious incident.
Officers found a woman who was visibly shaken. She told officers that she had been held against her will for three weeks by her boyfriend.
She also said her boyfriend has assaulted her multiple times, tied her wrists down and gave her illegal substances against her will, and sexually assaulted her.
She said her life was threatened when she attempted to leave multiple times. She was also taken to various locations to have sexual intercourse with two men.
41-year-old Kenneth Bramlett of Sikeston was arrested on Friday. He was charged with six counts of sodomy, promoting prostitution, trafficking for sexual exploitation, kidnapping, and two counts of domestic assault.
Sikeston police are working to identify the two men who took part in the forced sexual activities.