Sikeston Police Department

SIKESTON, MO — Early Thursday morning, officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety rescued a small dog stuck in a 4-foot hole. 

According to a release from the City of Sikeston, the small dog had been in the narrow hole overnight. The city says officers were able to free the dog after about 20 minutes of digging. 

According to Sikeston DPS Capt. Derick Wheetley, the dog is doing well and is currently being housed at Sikeston PAWS. 

In an update on the Sikeston DPS Facebook page, officers ask the owner of the dog to contact PAWS. They say the dog was wearing an Avenger's superhero collar, but did not have a dog tag. 

If you are the owner of this dog or know the owner of this dog, they are asking you to call  573-471-7387.
Photos courtesy of the Sikeston Police Department 
 