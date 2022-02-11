SIKESTON, Mo. (AP) — Sikeston police are investigating after a woman reported shooting an estranged boyfriend who was breaking into her home.
A caller notified police early Friday that her mother had shot a man, police said. Officers found the 36-year-old man from Sikeston in the doorway for the home, with the front door forced open.
An autopsy has been scheduled. The man’s name has not been released.
Investigators determined the man was the woman’s estranged boyfriend and there were reports of previous domestic violence, including the woman being assaulted, police said.
The woman told officers she used the gun because she was afraid for herself and her four children.
The investigation is continuing.