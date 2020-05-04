SIKESTON, MO -- The Sikeston Department of Public Safety says they are investigating a death that happened Sunday.
Sikeston DPS says they were called to 600 South New Madrid on Sunday evening to an unresponsive person. Police and South Scott County Ambulance responded and found the person, 28-year-old Jared Dante', deceased.
The Scott County Coroner Scott Amick was contacted.
The SEMO Major Case Squad was activated and are continuing the investigation.
Sikeston DPS says it appears Dante' was assaulted and died from his injuries. Police are actively interviewing people and gathering any information to try to develop a timeline for Dante' and find a suspect.
If you have more information, call the Sikeston Department of Public Safety at 573-471-4711 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 573-471-1500. All tips can be anonymous.
You can read the report from Sikeston DPS below: