SIKESTON, MO -- A Sikeston Public Safety Officer resigned Friday as the Department of Public Safety (DPS) was reviewing the evidence of a deadly car accident the officer was involved in.
In a news release, Sikeston DPS says Captain Andrew Cooper submitted his letter of resignation. Cooper was off-duty when he was involved in a car accident the night of Feb. 29.
The accident took place at E. Salcedo Rd. and Columbine. Five people were transported to local hospitals, and one person later died from their injuries at Missouri Delta Medical Center.
Sikeston DPS says they had requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) to investigate the accident.
The news release says they believed they had enough information from MSHP to make an administrative decision about Cooper's off duty conduct when he turned in his resignation.
"It should be noted this incident is still being investigated by the MSHP but the crash details are complete," the news release reads.
The city of Sikeston accepted Cooper's resignation immediately.