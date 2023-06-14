SIKESTON, MO — The City of Sikeston, Missouri will host its first-ever Hot Air Balloon Festival June 16-18 on the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Grounds.
The event is one the whole family can enjoy. Over the course of the weekend, attendees can go on balloon rides, see balloon flights, listen to live music and more.
There will be over 100 food trucks, food vendors and arts and crafts vendors, according to the Sikeston Hot Air Balloon Festival Facebook page.
There will be tethered balloon rides both Friday and Saturday nights, with rides reaching between 35 and 50 feet into the air. Rides cost $15 per person and there is no age or weight requirement to participate. Groups usually consist of 4 to 6 people, though groups may not exceed 1000 lbs. per ride.
This event is cash only. However, some vendors may accept cards.
Parking is $10 per car for the whole weekend. Those who attend should bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets and sunscreen. Tents, pets, and glass bottles are not allowed. No outside food or drink is allowed.
The city released the following schedule for the event:
Friday
- 4 p.m. food and craft vendors
- 4 p.m. beer and wine garden
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. face painting and inflatables for kids
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. live music by Double Take
- 5:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. tethered balloon rides
- 7 p.m. balloon flight
- 8:30 p.m. balloon glow
Saturday
- 6 a.m. balloon flight over Sikeston
- 12 p.m. food and craft vendors
- 12 p.m. beer and wine garden
- 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. face painting and inflatables for kids
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. live music by Southern Draw
- 5:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. tethered balloon rides
- 7 p.m. balloon flight
- 7:30 to 8:30 live music by GenX
- 8:30 p.m. balloon glow
- 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. live music by GenX
Sunday
- 6 a.m. watch the balloons float out of Sikeston
Sikeston hopes to make this event an annual tradition. To follow the Sikeston Hot Air Balloon Festival on Facebook, Click Here.