CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO — The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office has issued a silver alert for a 76-year-old man reported missing Tuesday morning.
The sheriff's office says Terry Culberson, who has a medical condition, left his home in the northern area of Cape Girardeau County Tuesday morning.
He was last seen around 6 a.m. wearing a black hat, a black coat and possibly blue jeans, the sheriff's office says. He wears wire-rimmed glasses, has gray hair and a gray goatee, weighs 170 pounds and stands about 5 feet, 10 inches tall.
Culberson left his home driving a red, 2015 Jeep Patriot with Missouri plate VF0H4G, the sheriff's office says. It is not known which direction he was headed or where he was going.
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office asks anyone who has seen or had contact with Culberson to call the sheriff's office at 573-243-3551.