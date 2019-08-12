GALATIA, IL — A silver alert has been issued for a Galatia, Illinois, man, who has not been heard from since Saturday, the Saline County Sheriff's Office says.
The sheriff's office says 64-year-old Wendell Williams has been reported missing, and his last known cell phone location was in the area of Gallatin and White County area between Omaha and Carmi.
Williams is described as a white man standing 6 feet tall and weighing 185 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair. The sheriff's office says he was driving a 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee with the license plate number V126701.
An alert from the Law Enforcement Alerting Portal says law enforcement has reason to believe Williams is danger.
If you have seen Williams or have information about where he is, you can call the Saline County Sheriff's Office at 618-252-8661.