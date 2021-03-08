JACKSON COUNTY, IL — The Jackson County Health Department is now offering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at clinics Monday through Wednesday.
This vaccine is a single dose, compared to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines which need two doses around 2 weeks apart.
The health department says anyone who has anxiety about getting vaccinated, or simply wants the convenience of a single-dose shot, should consider taking advantage of this opportunity.
JCHD says, like the other two authorized vaccines — the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been proven highly effective in reducing serious illness, hospitalization, and death due to the virus.
Only people currently eligible for vaccinations under the state's vaccination plan is able to book an appointment at this time.
Illinois is currently in Phase 1b+, which means the following are eligible:
- Phase 1a: Health care workers; long-term care residents
- Phase 1b: People age 65 or older; "frontline" essential workers, including first responders, K-12 educators, daycare workers, agriculture production, manufacturing workers, public transit, and grocery store workers.
- Phase 1b+: People age 16 to 64 with certain underlying health conditions, including cancer, heart disease, chronic kidney disease, sickle cell disease, pregnancy, obesity, smoker, and immunosuppressed individuals.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being administered Monday through Wednesday at the Banterra Center site.
The health department says the vaccine will be offered Tuesday and Wednesday this week at the Carbondale Civic Center site.
You can book an appointment by visiting the health department's website, JCHDOnline.com.
If you have trouble making an appointment online, you can call JCHD at 684-3143 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and a staff member will help you make an appointment.
Vaccinations are by appointment only and are not administered at Jackson County Health Department. Appointments are made at a vaccination clinic and are not an individual appointment with a provider. The clinics are open to any eligible Illinois residents, not just residents of Jackson County.