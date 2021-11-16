CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY – On Saturday at 8:20 p.m., the Murray Police Department responded to an injury collision in the parking lot of Little Caesars.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers spoke with 44-year-old Steven Moreno of Murray.
Moreno told police he was driving in the parking lot when the front bumper of his car struck a concrete light pole.
The passenger in the front seat, 42-year-old Cameron Morena of Murray, was complaining about an injury. She was transported by EMS to the Murray Calloway County Hospital.
The driver, Steven Moreno, was placed under arrest for DUI.
The Murray Police Department was assisted on scene by the Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service.