CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Three teenagers were sent to a hospital, with one being charged, after fleeing the scene of a single vehicle collision in Calloway County.
Deputies with the Calloway County Sheriff's Office say they responded to a single vehicle collision on Main Street in Hazel around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, where they found an unoccupied silver Chevrolet Silverado off the roadway that had been involved in a collision.
A short time later, deputies say they found three teenagers matching the description of the three people who had fled the scene.
Deputies say the preliminary investigation showed a 16-year-old boy from Dickson, Tenn., was speeding northbound on Highway 641, when he failed to turn near the state road. The vehicle then hit numerous light poles, a guardrail, a fence, and two buildings before stopping.
Chief Deputy Jody Cash tells Local 6 one of the buildings was a personal residence, which sustained minor damage, and the other was a business that sustained major damage, as seen in the pictures above.
Deputies say there were two passengers in the vehicle at the time, another 16-year-old boy from Dickson, Tenn., and Jose Quinton, 18, of Dickson, Tenn.
All three teenagers were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries received during the collision.
Deputies say the driver was charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, third-degree terroristic threatening, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.