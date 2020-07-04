PADUCAH - At approximately 4:48 p.m. on Saturday, the McCracken County Sheriff''s Department were dispatched to the area of 6800 Old Mayfield Road in Paducah.
Upon arrival, deputies found a silver 2016 Ford Escape off the road and upside down.
The operator was identified as Texas woman, Michelle Portales.
She says she swerved to the right to avoid a collision, then over corrected when entering back onto Old Mayfield Road, causing her vehicle to flip.
Portales and two other passengers were in the car at the time. One of the two passengers was a 9-year-old girl. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Old Mayfield Road was closed down for approximately 40 minutes.