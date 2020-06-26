HICKORY, KY — Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 1 say a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hickory, Kentucky, woman Wednesday afternoon.
Troopers say the crash happened near the 900 block of KY 849 West.
Troopers say 21-year-old Elizabeth Shelby was driving east when she crossed the intersection of Meridian Road and the vehicle dropped off the right shoulder of the roadway. They say Shelby overcorrected and left the right shoulder of the roadway.
The vehicle hit a tree on the driver's side and caught fire. Troopers say Shelby was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Graves County Coroner.
Eastbound traffic was shut down on KY 849 West for around two and a half hours after the crash.
Trooper Jay Dunn is investigating the collision. Kentucky State Police was assisted on scene by the Graves County Sheriff's Office, Graves County Coroner, Mayfield-Graves County EMS, Melber Fire Department, Mayfield Fire Department, North Graves Fire Department, and Viola Fire Department.