MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Paducah woman has died after a single-vehicle crash in the Farley area of McCracken County, the sheriff's office says.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says a deputy saw a white 1998 Ford Mustang speeding on Estes Lane around 5:18 p.m. Sunday. The deputy was preparing to enable his vehicle's lights and sirens to pull the Mustang over when the sheriff's office says the car accelerated further and turned onto Meacham Lane. The car sped northbound on Meacham Lane, and the driver lost control of the vehicle at the intersection with Alpha Drive.
The Mustang careened into the front yard of a home and hit a utility pole and two trees before crashing into the front porch of a home and overturning. The sheriff's office says the woman driving the Mustang — 35-year-old Nicole Fyffe of Paducah — wasn't wearing a seat belt, and she was ejected from the car.
The deputy saw the crash from a distance, the sheriff's office says, and he and other deputies rendered aid at the scene. Fyffe was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.
While the home was damaged because of the crash, the sheriff's office says the people who live there were not injured.
The area where the crash happened was closed for about five hours for the crash investigation, the replacement of the utility pole that was struck and crash scene cleanup.
In addition to the sheriff's office, agencies that responded to the crash included Mercy Regional EMS, the Reidland-Farley Fire Department, the McCracken County DES, the Paducah Police Department, the American Red Cross and the McCracken County coroner.
In a news release about the crash, the sheriff's office asks the community to "please keep the family of Nicole Fyffe in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."