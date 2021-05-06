PADUCAH — A section of the eastbound side of Kentucky Avenue in Paducah is down to one lane because of a sinkhole, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The lane restriction is between 8th and 9th streets, KYTC District 1 says. Eastbound drivers will have to move to the left-hand lane there.
Road crews tell Local 6 the hole is about the size of a 55-gallon drum.
The restriction will be in place until further notice. KYTC District 1 says engineers will return to the site Friday to evaluate the sinkhole and create a repair plan.