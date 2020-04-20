MAYFIELD, KY — After multiple residents and staff members at Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Mayfield, Kentucky, tested positive for COVID-19, the nursing home's sister facilities have taken to social media to show their love and support.
On Monday, staff at Green Acres Health Care in Mayfield, Mayfield Health and Rehabilitation, Spring View Nursing and Rehabilitation in Leitchfield, and Maple Health and Rehabilitation in Greenville posted photos on their Facebook pages wearing red to symbolize strength and love in support of Mills, using the hashtags #MillsStrong, #TeamKentucky and #SisterFacilities
On Sunday, Clinton Place in Clinton posted photos of chalk messages drawn outside the building saying "Pray for Mills," #MillsStrong and #WeAreInThisTogether, among others.
In a post thanking its sister facilities for their support, Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center writes: "We are amazed at the strength of this community and the love everyone is showing us and our residents. Thank you to our sister facilities for wearing red and sending goodie bags."
Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is asking its sister facilities and the community to show their support by wearing a different color each day. In addition to wearing red on Monday to symbolize support and love, Mills is asking the community to wear yellow for happiness and hope on Tuesday, green for compassion and healing on Wednesday, blue for trust and loyalty on Thursday and purple on Friday for wisdom, dignity and peace.