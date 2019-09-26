Watch again

PADUCAH — Survivors share their stories in the book "If I Don't Make It, I Love You: Survivors in the Aftermath of School Shootings."

They recount shootings nationwide and each writer's journey afterward.

Kelly Carneal Firesheets contributed an essay. She is the older sister of Michael Carneal, the Heath High School shooter.

She spoke with WPSD Local 6 for the first time, sharing her journey to healing and how she uses her voice to help others.

"When I first received a copy of the book, I knew what it was and didn't open it," said Firesheets.

Firesheets lives in Ohio now, working with people recovering from opioid addiction — a job that has helped her greatly.

In the book, she described her experiences as "The Girl Whose Brother Shot People."

She admitted when she was first approached with the idea, she was not a fan.

"My initial response was yeah, no thank you,"said Firesheets. "I don't want to do that, I'm not interested."

She later decided to do it, but only after attending her high school reunion in summer 2018.

She had mixed emotions at first, but decided to confront her fear.

"Oh, I was terrified. I don't live in Paducah anymore. I don't go back very often," Firesheets said. "And I never feel comfortable there. I don't know if people want to be around me. I don't know what they think of me."

After much thinking, she decided it had to be done.

"OK, I see how powerful my friends' stories are. I've got to believe that mine is powerful too," said Firesheets. "And so I need to share it just as much as I want them to share theirs."

Firesheets said that day was just the beginning of very difficult times to come.

Her community supported her, but the world was unkind and resources were nowhere to be found.

Then, 20 years later, the Marshall County High School shooting.

It was tough to stomach, but it pushed her to use her voice.

In the book, she wrote: "I'm not here to tell you what to say, only to ask you to use your voice. I know its awkward. This is hard, but trust me when I say that it is the good kind of hard, and it makes a difference."

She said people can often forget about survivors of mass shootings, but she hopes the book will serve as a reminder to check on them.

"I hope they can see and think about how amazing these people are, like really, really amazing, strong survivors, and that's just gorgeous," she said.

Firesheets said over the years she has been in contact with her brother off and on.

She said sometimes it is easier, and other times it is really hard on her to talk to him.