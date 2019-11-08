Updated Information

U.S. 51 north is back open Friday night after a semitrailer crash caused a brief closure. 

The crash happened in the 36000 block of U.S. 51 north in Bardwell. One person was injured, but no spills were reported. 

As of around 11 p.m. Friday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the crash site has been cleared and the road is back open. 

CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — A section of U.S. 51 north is blocked in Carlisle County after a crash involving a semitrailer, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. 

In an alert sent shortly before 10 p.m, Friday, KYTC said the crash happened at the 3600 Block of U.S. 51 North in Bardwell.

The cabinet says it does not yet know how long the roadway will be closed at the crash site.

The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office, Carlisle County Emergency Management Agency and the Carlisle County Ambulance Service have responded, KYTC said. No spills or hazardous materials have been reported. 

One injury has been reported. Information about the severity of that injury has not been released. 