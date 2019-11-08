CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — A section of U.S. 51 north is blocked in Carlisle County after a crash involving a semitrailer, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
In an alert sent shortly before 10 p.m, Friday, KYTC said the crash happened at the 3600 Block of U.S. 51 North in Bardwell.
The cabinet says it does not yet know how long the roadway will be closed at the crash site.
The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office, Carlisle County Emergency Management Agency and the Carlisle County Ambulance Service have responded, KYTC said. No spills or hazardous materials have been reported.
One injury has been reported. Information about the severity of that injury has not been released.