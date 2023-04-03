CARBONDALE, IL — A special guest visited Southern Illinois University at Carbondale on Monday: "Better Call Saul" star and SIU alumnus Bob Odenkirk.
Before Odenkirk became famous for his television and film career, he embarked on part of his comedy career at SIU, writing sketches for a radio show he made with other students. He later went on to write sketches for NBC's "Saturday Night Live" and HBO's “Mr. Show with Bob and David."
Odenkirk was just three credits short of earning his bachelor's degree at SIU when he moved to Chicago, finishing his degree there in 1984, the Chicago Tribune reported in 2019. That year, SIU's Board of Trustees had announced Odenkirk would be presented with an honorary doctorate in performing arts at the May 9, 2020, commencement ceremony, along with that bachelor's degree he was so close to getting back in the '80s. The COVID-19 pandemic changed those plans, but the writer, actor, comedian and filmmaker returned to the Carbondale campus Monday to receive those degrees and sit for a public question and answer session.
Earlier Monday, the city of Carbondale proclaimed April 3 as Bob Odenkirk Day and presented him with a key to the city. Before Odenkirk's degree presentation and Q&A session, he visited the WSIU-TV studio in SIU’s Communications Building, where he answered questions before leading a classroom discussion.
So how does Odenkirk remember his days as an SIU student? "The teachers were good and supportive. I enjoyed all my classes. I could practice, and try, and fail. And I could try again," Odenkirk said.
In the past, Odenkirk has spoken fondly of his time at SIU, including during talk show appearances, red carpet interviews and magazine interviews.
In an announcement ahead of Odenkirk's visit, the university noted that his newest show, "Lucky Hank," is based on the novel “Straight Man” by former SIU English professor Richard Russo. "Lucky Hank" premiered on AMC on March 19.