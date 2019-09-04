CARBONDALE, IL — Fall enrollment is down again at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. But, university administrators say the decrease was less than expected, and sophomore retention is up.
In a news release Wednesday, SIUC says total enrollment for fall 2019 is 11,695, which is down 8.75% from fall 2018. That decline is less than the university expected, Chancellor John M. Dunn says in the release — attributing that to the "hard work of faculty and staff." He says the dip is in part because nearly 2,600 students graduated in the spring. Dunn says the number of transfer and graduate students stayed relatively even, and the number of first-time students decreased by 8.47%.
Despite the decrease in overall enrollment, the university says the freshman to sophomore retention rate is 75% this fall, compared to 71% in fall 2018. The release also notes that the average ACT admissions test score for the incoming class was 24.4, up from the previous year's average of 23.65 — which the university says was a more than 20-year record high.
"The picture for first-time students and graduate students is significantly improved over the last two years, signaling that we are gaining traction and moving in the right direction," Dunn says.
Decreasing enrollment has been an ongoing challenge for the university, and SIU revamped its recruitment materials and tools last year as part of its efforts to combat the problem and this year added recruiters in Chicago and St. Louis.