CARBONALE, IL — As mass shootings continue to make headlines, an active shooter drill took place on the Southern Illinois University Carbondale campus Thursday.
The results aren't in yet, but the campus-wide drill lasted most of the day. SIU police took part, and so did students and professors. The media took part, too.
Local 6 spent the day on campus for this drill. It lasted about four hours, beginning at 8 a.m.
SIU police tell us they're waiting for an action report before they grade the drill response overall. But one student told us this gave her confidence in her safety on campus if the worst were to happen.
"We don't know who is a student who's not a student on a daily basis," Taylor Lawrence says. She knows that an SIU student and an advisor for her dorm.
"It's a big responsibility, but I look at it as not only a job but as also something to be a role model," she says.
At Warren Hall, Lawrence is responsible for multiple freshmen. She tells us after Thursday's active shooter drill, she is more confident in doing her job.
"With this drill, it's my job to explain to them why it's important and why we're doing this, and if they have more questions, if I can't help them, provide them the other resources that they may need," Lawrence says.
Lawrence believes now is the time to run through these scenarios. "Especially in 2023, since we have ongoing school shootings, that we practice in case this happens," she says.
SIU Police Chief Ben Newman echoed that, saying it was all hands on deck Thursday.
"Lots of leaders working together to establish things like the reunification center, a counseling site close to the scene, triage center. We had responses from Jackson County EMS and Carbondale Fire Department, so it was a very orchestrated response," Newman says.
University leaders told me they didn't involve additional agencies, like the Carbondale Police Department, because the drill was meant to be more internal. Newman told me the university wants to hold larger scale drills in the future, but no dates have been planned for that.
SIU police say there were around 50 officials on site Thursday.