CARBONDALE, IL — 2020 has been filled with historic moments, from the COVID-19 pandemic to the ongoing movement for racial justice and against police brutality.
Now, Southern Illinois University is giving those who have been documenting the protests an opportunity to display their work.
History happens every day, and photographers like Eyaan Mahone make it their job to capture it. Mahone is responsible for some of the most iconic photos of the Black Lives Matter movement in southern Illinois.
"It's been a blessing. We've seen all colors, all ethnicities, all backgrounds to help support Black Lives Matter," said Mahone.
Mahone hopes to have his pictures selected to be shown at the SIUC University Museum, in the United We Stand exhibit. He hopes his pictures will give people an inside look on the Black Lives Matter movement in southern Illinois.
"It's definitely not about me. It's about the people who I've captured in my pictures and that they are not forgotten. You can look 15 to 20 years and still see their pictures," said Mahone.
Currently, the doors to the museum are locked. The United We stand exhibit will be the first exhibit of the semester. The coordinators with the museum are calling it the people's exhibit.
"The Black Lives Matter movement is really something very important. It's getting a lot more traction. The events in Southern Illinois show that," said SIU Dean of Library Affairs John Pollitz.
As the movement continues to evolve and push for change, Mahone plans to be there to capture every moment.
"These pictures are just a realization of what American youth have to suffer through. This is just another way of having their voices amplified," said Mahone.
Photographers interested in submitting work have until Friday, July 31. There is no cap on submissions. The museum plans to notify selected artists no later than Aug. 7. Once the museum is open, it plans to follow all guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to protect visitors.