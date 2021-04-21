CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois University Carbondale is offering summer camps for kids and teens ages 5 to 18, with in-person and virtual options this year.
The university is offering camps and other summer programs focusing on music, the arts, sports and other learning opportunities, such as American Sign Language lessons, a graphic design workshop, architecture and aviation camps, and more.
SIUC is offering three new camps for summer 2021, the university says in a news release. Those include junior aviator camps for younger children, Saddle Up equine camp and ESports Boot Camp 101.
The university says in-person camps and programs will include social distancing rules and mask requirements to protect kids against COVID-19. SIUC says all summer camps will follow the state's Restore Illinois guidelines for camps.
Registration is now open for many of the camps and activities, and SIUC says early registration is encouraged because of class size limits. Participation costs vary.
For more information on the camps SIUC is offering this summer, download the flyer below. To register, email conferenceservices@siu.edu or call 618-536-7751. Or, to register online, visit conferenceservices.siu.edu/camps-youth-programs.