CARBONDALE – Southern Illinois University (SIU) Carbondale is holding a vigil Friday night for two students who were killed in a car accident on Route 3 Thursday morning.
In a statement released Thursday, SIU Chancellor Austin Lane identified the students as Vamshi Krishna Pechetty, a graduate student in computer science, and Pavan Swarna, a graduate student in computer science.
The vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday near the Becker Pavilion on Campus Lake.
Three other graduate students from SIU were also injured as a result of the collision, which happened around 4:15 a.m. Thursday on Route 3, north of McClure, Illinois.
The students were taken to a regional hospital, but Illinois State Police says their injuries were not life threatening.
32-year-old Marie A. Meunier of Cape Girardeau was also killed as a result of the collision.