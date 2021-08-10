CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois University at Carbondale has announced it will distribute $12.3 million in emergency grants to students this fall and in the upcoming spring semester.
The grant awards will range from $500 to $1,500, depending on each student's needs. The grants are provided through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, the university says.
In a news release about the grants, the university says students should register for classes and file their Free Applications for Federal Student Aid if they haven't yet. That will allow them to apply for the emergency grand funding when the application opens on Aug. 23. The university says it should take less than two minutes to fill out the HEERF grant application/
The release says about 4,600 students who qualify for Pell grants are expected to receive $1,500, and about 6,900 other students are expected to receive $500.