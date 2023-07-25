CARBONDALE, IL — The 2024 total solar eclipse is less than nine months away, but research into the celestial event is already underway. Southern Illinois University at Carbondale is playing a vital role in gathering data during the upcoming eclipse, including leading a nationwide NASA project.
SIU researchers will use a $300,000 NASA grant for the Dynamic Eclipse Broadcast Initiative effort. SIU Carbondale Physics Department Director Robert Baer worked on securing the NASA grant roughly a year ago. It will be used to purchase equipment and train teams across the United States. They’ll have 70 teams spanning across three countries — the United States, Mexico and Canada.
The goal is to learn more about the sun, including the effects of events like solar flares. Baer says they’ve already started daily solar observations, which allow researchers to see the surface of the sun.
“We’re trying to link what happens with solar flares back to events on the surface. During a total solar eclipse, if we do have a flare or some event in the solar corona, we’ll be able to see that during totality. By doing observations throughout the path, we’ll be able to link those events right down to the surface of the sun," says Baer.
While the rare event offers a unique experience for those in its path, Baer says it also provides a unique opportunity for researchers.
"It's pretty special for people in the area to be able to access this. For people who want to get involved, to just be able to do it, we are recruiting from all throughout the US,” says Baer.
Those interested in being on a research team can visit the DEB Initiative's website. Local students are encouraged to apply.
The April 8, 2024, eclipse will be Baer’s fourth total solar eclipse experience. His most recent was in Australia. Baer says he witnessed nearly 30,000 people flock to Carbondale for the 2017 total solar eclipse. In 2024, he’s expecting a similar turnout.
"To be able to see it twice from the same location within seven years, that's really special. You will see a total eclipse from the same location twice, but it takes hundreds of years typically, not seven years. We're really lucky in this area. I think a lot of people don't realize how lucky. If you haven't' seen a total solar eclipse before, make sure you step outside the house," says Baer.
For additional information about the grant, click here.