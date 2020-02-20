CARBONDALE, IL — A local university is taking the fight against climate change into its own hands. Southern Illinois University Carbondale signed a commitment to find solutions to the climate change crisis through an action plan.
SIUC Chancellor John M. Dunn signed the Second Nature Climate Commitment on Thursday. The effort to join the commitment was spearheaded by students like Dylan Gibson who believe now is the time to act.
"This is much larger than SIU. What we are facing right now is a global emergency that has already begun to undo the stability of society. The most important reason we are doing this is for the people most impacted by the climate crisis, including poor people, communities of color and indigenous people who are already vulnerable from years of systemic injustice," said Gibson.
Dunn said he believes addressing climate challenges will reduce long-term energy costs and better serve SIU students.
"For SIU, those solutions might include increasing energy efficiencies and identifying opportunities for greenhouse gas reductions," said Dunn.
Within the first two months of signing the document, SIUC will put a structure in place to meet the goals of the commitment.
It's a big step to address a global challenge. SIU is one of more than 800 colleges and and universities to sign the commitment to address climate change. Within three years, SIU will have a comprehensive climate action plan.
Dunn said the university will explore grants and partnerships with energy companies to help afford some of the future cost for projects.