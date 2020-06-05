CARBONDALE, IL— A Southern Illinois University Carbondale student organized a peaceful protest that drew hundreds of people to march for social justice Friday.
The Justice for George Floyd Protest was named in honor of the African American man who died after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into the man's neck for nearly nine minutes.
The protest began at the Carbondale Civic Center Friday afternoon with a birthday song for Breonna Taylor, who would have turned 27 on Friday, but was killed in March by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department while executing a search warrant.
After the song, the protesters gathered for a prayer before organizer Michael Coleman took the stage to emphasize that it would be a peaceful protest.
“Respect for one another. Because we are what? One race," said Coleman.
The hundreds of protesters, with Coleman leading the way, then marched to the police station.
Coleman, a junior at SIU Carbondale, said he decided to organize the protest as a way to give back.
"Make it for the community and actually bring justice upon George Floyd's name," said Coleman. "I did not expect it to be this big, honestly. And I love that it is, you know? This is what community is about."
Being 21 himself, Coleman said it's important for young people to be engaged in social movements.
"Because young people are the change, honestly," Coleman said. "The way we shape the future is the way that everyone can benefit from it, and we can all start at any age."
With Friday's strong showing at the protest, Coleman said he sees a trend of more and more young people being involved.
"Us as young people, we feel like it's more of an older person's game," Coleman said. "But it's not, honestly. We can start voting at the age of 18, which means we can make change in our community at 18. We can make change in our country at 18. So I feel that the younger, the better. Now we’re in the age of information, so we can always spread information and stuff like that, and that can make us more closer and more communicated as well. So I definitely think the movements, like Black Lives Matter or What's His Name or other trends and movements such as that - that we can definitely be close-knit with each other."
Coleman said his efforts won't stop with just Friday's protest.
"The next step is police reform," Coleman said. "I know I'm having a one-on-one conversation with Sgt. Wilson here at the Carbondale Police Department. And he wants to have a one-on-one conversation about what his police officers can do, and how individuals can do, and how they react to the police, and how the police can react to individuals as well. You know, this is what we're needing. We need that conversation where we can make change for it."
Carbondale police officers kept the route safe during Friday's march.