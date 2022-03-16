CARBONDALE, IL — In a night dedicated to Ukraine and its people, Southern Illinois University Carbondale hosted a symposium where several professors spoke about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, followed by a peace rally.
The hope was for people in the Saluki community to come together in support of Ukraine.
Local 6 spoke with several students who attended the events, including a student from Ukraine.
His family is still in the country, and he wants to do what he can to support his people.
The student, Yevhen Khrypunov, is a freshman at SIU. He arrived in the U.S. in January.
He said he’s grateful to partake in the day’s events to help support his country, but he's still concerned for his family and others in his home country.
"I would say I'm lucky,” said Khrypunov. “I'm lucky to be here, and I'm lucky that I don't have to go through everything my friends and family have to go through. But at the same time, I feel like I'm not doing — I feel like I could do more for my country."
For others at the event, like Kiersten Owens, symposium helped them view the conflict through an academic lens.
"Especially in the field of political science and international relations, there's a lot of different views and opinions, and so it's great to have this type of thing where you have professors that are talking amongst each other to describe those different views,” said Owens, an international relations student.
Sophomore Alexandria Messerly said it’s important to highlight possible differing opinions from professors.
"Not to mention this also opens up different viewpoints, ‘cause all the professors don't have all the same viewpoints,” said Messerly, who is also an international relations student at SIU. “They have different viewpoints on how different policies should be handled."
For those connected to the conflict, the Saluki community wants to stand alongside them during this time.
Khrypunov’s father is fighting in the war for Ukraine, while his mom is staying in the country.
The professors who spoke at the symposium have taught and conducted research in Ukraine and in east central Europe.