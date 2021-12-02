CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois University Carbondale has announced it will award posthumous degrees to four students who died tragically in separate incidents during the fall semester.
Freshman Keeshanna Jackson was shot and killed at an off-campus party in August. Joseph Ermel, an aviation student at SIU, died in a motorcycle crash in October. Jacob Jurinek, a junior who was studying journalism, was killed in the crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, in November. Daniel Lobo, who was earning a master's degree in biology, was shot and killed in Gurnee, Illinois, on Nov. 20.
All four students were enrolled in classes at SIU when they died, and the university announced Thursday that it will present them with posthumous degrees in the fields they were studying.
“We lost precious members of the Saluki family this semester,” Chancellor Austin Lane Lane said in a statement released Thursday. “Commencement reminds us of how they each had a promising future. We hope awarding the degrees to these deserving students will provide their families and friends some measure of comfort as they face the holidays without their loved ones.”
The university will award degrees to Jackson, Jurinek and Lobo at commencement ceremonies on Dec. 11 at the Banterra Center. At the request of his family, the university says Ermel’s degree will be awarded in May.
The Salukis' community has also been mourning the loss of recent aviation graduate Dominik Faciano, who died in a plane crash in Wisconsin in September.